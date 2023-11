Jackson contributed 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 win over the Bulls.

Jackson started the second half for the Nuggets after Jamal Murray (hamstring) was forced to leave the game. The 33-year-old has been an inconsistent scorer thus far, but he's profiled as a stabilizing presence for Denver's second unit. Even then, he's the most likely candidate to join the starters if Murray misses time.