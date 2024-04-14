The Pelicans signed Ryan to a standard NBA contract Saturday.

Since the Pelicans claimed him off waivers from the Timberwolves in October, Ryan has spent the entire 2023-24 campaign as one of New Orleans' three two-way players. Heading into Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lakers, Ryan has appeared in 27 games (one start) while averaging 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 14.4 minutes per contest. While Ryan isn't expected to be part of New Orleans' rotation during the team's upcoming playoff run, his conversion from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract at least ensures that he'll be eligible to play during the postseason.