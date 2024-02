Thompson totaled 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Lakers.

Thompson has recorded double-digit scoring totals in four of his last five games, and the first-round draft pick has regained his spot in the Pistons' starting lineup. Bojan Bogdanovic's departure is the primary cause for the adjustment, and the newly-acquired Simone Fontecchio will be Thompson's only obstacle in obtaining a full-time role with the first unit.