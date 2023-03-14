Garuba contributed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes during Monday's 111-109 win over the Celtics.

With Alperen Sengun sitting out (groin), the Rockets went small for the majority of the game on Monday, but Garuba was able to make an impact in minimal minutes by knocking down two shots in a row from deep in the middle of the fourth quarter. It gave Houston an eight-point cushion after a surging Boston team was making a comeback. The young big also put up some decent rebounding and assist numbers in his short time on the court. It's an atypical amount of production from him though, as he also went scoreless over his last three contests prior to Monday night.