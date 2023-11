Garuba has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to a right finger dislocation.

One of Golden State's three two-way players, Garuba has yet to play at the NBA level this season but appears to have sustained the injury during his three-minute appearance Monday in G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 123-99 loss to the Ontario Clippers. Garuba won't be available off the bench for the NBA club Tuesday and could be at risk of missing additional contests due to the injury.