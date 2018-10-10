Walker IV (knee) underwent surgery and his timeline for a return remains six-to-eight weeks, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

Walker suffered a torn meniscus less than a week ago, which is the same meniscus he tore last fall prior to his freshman campaign at Miami. Walker wasn't expected to play too big of a role this season, but with Dejounte Murray out for the season with a torn ACL, Walker might be able to see more run than anticipated in the backcourt once he's healthy. More information should be available as he hits milestones in his recovery.