Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Undergoes surgery, has 6-to-8 week timeline
Walker IV (knee) underwent surgery and his timeline for a return remains six-to-eight weeks, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Walker suffered a torn meniscus less than a week ago, which is the same meniscus he tore last fall prior to his freshman campaign at Miami. Walker wasn't expected to play too big of a role this season, but with Dejounte Murray out for the season with a torn ACL, Walker might be able to see more run than anticipated in the backcourt once he's healthy. More information should be available as he hits milestones in his recovery.
