Covington posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocked shots, a steal and an assist across 36 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

The Trail Blazers are not known for their defense, but they would be far worse without Covington as part of their core. His fantasy contribution can be a bit streaky, but Covington's reputation as a stingy defender doesn't always show up in the stat line. Although Jusuf Nurkic's return will shake up things in the frontcourt, Covington should retain his role because a twin-rower setup of Nurkic and Enes Kanter would only be used against teams where there is a size mismatch.