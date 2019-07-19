2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: With no suspension for Tyreek Hill, he's a first round pick

Much of the summer has been spent speculating over how long Tyreek Hill would be suspended. Fantasy analysis had seemingly skipped over the "if" part of the equation. After Ian Rapoport's tweet on Friday, it seems that was a mistake.

Sources: The NFL is not planning to suspend #Chiefs star WR Tyreek Hill following its thorough investigation into allegations of child abuse, per @JamesPalmerTV and me. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2019

The league statement did leave room to change the decision if further information comes to light, but as of now, Hill instantly becomes a first-round pick in Fantasy and arguably the No. 1 receiver in non-PPR.

Over his first three seasons in the league, Hill has been one of the most efficient receivers in the league, averaging better than 10 yards per target and scoring once every 13 targets. In 2018, he caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. He has arguably the most talented quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. He also has Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins to keep defenses honest in coverage.

Hill can be considered as early as the fifth pick in non-PPR and in the late first round in PPR.

There was some debate as to whether Patrick Mahomes would repeat as the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy this season. That can be laid to rest now; even with statistical regression that may lop 500 yards and double-digit touchdowns off his 2018 totals, there is no longer any reason to select any quarterback other than Mahomes No. 1. He's worth a pick late in the third round in one-quarterback leagues and a first round pick in two-quarterback leagues.

While this won't impact Travis Kelce much (he's the No. 1 tight end regardless), it does put a damper on breakout hype for Sammy Watkins and the sleeper appeal of Mecole Hardman. Watkins is now more of an eighth round option as a No. 3 receiver. He'll have big weeks but a lack of targets and his injury history will make him tough to trust as a starter. Hardman can now be left for Dynasty leagues or very deep leagues where you're drafting more than 20 offensive players.

I don't see much of an impact to Damien Williams and the Chiefs running game. Hill will take 15-25 carries in the run game but he also takes the top off off the defense and makes it impossible to stack the box. Williams still has top-five upside if he can handle a feature role for 16 games.

Once again this offense looks like the best offense in Fantasy, with the No. 1 quarterback, the No. 1 tight end and quite possibly the No. 1 receiver as well. Prepare to see Chiefs fly off the board on Draft Day.