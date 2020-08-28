Watch Now: Reports: 3 More Patriots Decide To Opt Out Of 2020 Season ( 1:42 )

As we inch closer to the start of the 2020 NFL season, it's wise to keep a running tab on which players test positive for COVID-19 and which players choose to opt out of playing. Rookies and quarterbacks began getting tested before the official start date of training camp, July 28, with all other veterans reporting for testing then, and they've been tested regularly since — with very few positives since camp started.

Staying on top of this will make you a smarter Fantasy drafter -- not only will you know which players may not have any semblance of preparation for the season because of the virus, but which offenses and defenses might not play to expectations because of key contributors sitting out.

We debated handcuffs in the COVID age this week on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Opt-out list: Skill-position players



These players have told their teams they won't play in 2020. Do not draft them.

Opt-out list: Notables

These players have also told their teams they won't play in 2020. While they aren't necessarily guys you'd employ in Fantasy, they will impact skill-position players you would use.