Hope springs eternal for 32 NFL teams, each of which bring representatives to Indianapolis every winter for the NFL Combine. This is when nearly every NFL head coach, nearly every NFL general manager, plenty of assistant coaches and scouts from every single team and definitely every team doctor convenes for about a week to learn as much as they can about every major draft prospect. Considering how much money is invested in these rookies (even the late-round guys), it's a necessary and much-needed step in the draft process.

A lot of what the teams look for happens away from the cameras: Physical examinations and player interviews are the primary interests for them. Every prospect will be poked and prodded both physically and mentally by every team. To the NFL clubs, that's much more important than the drills the players will do. Remember, the teams already know how these players played in college (and in most cases, high school). They'll use the drills like the 40-yard dash to confirm that a player is indeed as fast as he looked in college. They'll also use those metrics as proverbial "tiebreakers" between two prospects who are virtually the same otherwise.

Before the Combine kicks off, we thought it would be a good idea to introduce the players to you. Who are the stars of each position? Who might be some of the sleepers be? Are there any potential busts to warn you about? We're here to help Fantasy Football managers get an edge on their leaguemates, particularly those who might overvalue how fast someone ran in a t-shirt and shorts.

Quarterbacks

The 2024 draft class is ripe with impact quarterbacks, more so than the 2022 and 2023 classes. It's not a reach to say three could be early-season starters and another five or six could eventually be under center within the next two seasons.

Caleb Williams, USC (via Oklahoma)

Games played: 37 | Age as of Week 1: 22 | Expected height: 6-foot-1 | Expected weight: 215

Williams is a stocky, strong-armed quarterback with excellent mobility. It's lofty to compare anyone to Patrick Mahomes but Williams played with a cool nature as well as with serious moxie along with Gumby-like arm and body movements of Mahomes, complete with getting the ball where it needed to be regardless of where he was in the pocket or who was about to hit him. Williams did create his own chaos by often chasing the big play and holding the ball too long, and his off-target rate on deep throws (15-plus yards) was alarming. He is likely an early Round 1 pick, potentially first overall.

REDRAFT: One-QB: Likely a consensus late-round flier | Two-QB: Likely a consensus mid-round pick as a QB2

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely a mid-Round 1 pick as high as fifth overall | Two-QB: Likely the first or second player off the board

Jayden Daniels, LSU (via Arizona State)

Games played: 55 | Age as of Week 1: 23 | Expected height: 6-foot-4 | Expected weight: 210

Daniels is the latest dual-threat quarterback to captivate with a big, accurate arm and good speed. He was a nightmare for college defenses because he had the technique, strength and nuance to complete big-time throws or run past defenders while taking excellent angles and protecting his body. That last part was important because Daniels is noticeably lean, probably his biggest knock. There's also debate whether or not he's a system quarterback, though evidence from watching film suggests he's quite capable of reading through progressions and throwing to all parts of the field. He is likely an early Round 1 pick, potentially second overall.

REDRAFT: One-QB: Likely a consensus late-round flier | Two-QB: Likely a consensus mid-round pick as a QB2

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely a mid-Round 1 pick as high as fifth overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-three player off the board

Drake Maye, UNC

Games played: 30 | Age as of Week 1: 22 | Expected height: 6-foot-4 | Expected weight: 229

Maye is more of a prototypical pocket passer, though he is more than capable to get his legs involved. He might be the best prospect in the class as far as reading defenses and throwing with anticipation and without fear, three things NFL coaches crave. He also would have had even better stats at UNC if he had a better receiving group around him. He does tend to take a lot of hits, and his decision-making combined with occasional sloppy footwork create some bad plays. He is likely an early Round 1 pick, potentially second overall.

REDRAFT: One-QB: Could be a late-round flier | Two-QB: Likely a consensus mid-round pick as a QB2

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely a mid-to-late Round 1 pick as high as seventh overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-four player off the board

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Games played: 40 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-3 | Expected weight: 197

McCarthy is tough, efficient, mobile and accurate. Certainly came off as a passer who did what he was coached to do, not necessarily what he's capable of doing. To that end, his film is littered with a glut of short throws where he took what the defense gave him and didn't force it deep. His arm strength is an important question, as is his slightish frame. He is likely a top-40 pick, potentially a top-15 pick.

REDRAFT: One-QB: Unlikely late-round flier | Two-QB: Likely a consensus late-round pick as a low-end QB2

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely a Round 2 pick | Two-QB: Likely a top-12 player off the board

Michael Penix, Washington

Games played: 49 | Age as of Week 1: 24 | Expected height: 6-foot-3 | Expected weight: 218

Penix was a playmaker for the Huskies, complete with a dynamite arm. He's popular for his big-play throws thanks to his arm strength, but his ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes and consistently take care of the football are underrated traits. He's not as big-time of a runner as others in the class, he's already one of the older prospects in the class, and he's likely to be the quarterback with the most injury concern following two torn ACLs and two shoulder injuries, all since 2018. He is likely a top-60 pick.

REDRAFT: One-QB: Unlikely late-round flier | Two-QB: Likely a consensus late-round pick as a low-end QB2

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely a late Round 2 pick | Two-QB: Likely a top-20 player off the board

Other quarterbacks who could gain some steam at the Combine: Spencer Rattler, Bo Nix, Jordan Travis, Joe Milton

Wide receivers

Potentially the deepest group in the entire draft class, this year's crop of wide receivers offers multiple options of every flavor. There are a bunch of big guys, small guys, slot and shifty guys, rangy jump-ball guys and even a few who can do all of the above and more.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Games played: 38 | Age as of Week 1: 22 | Expected height: 6-foot-3 | Expected weight: 202

Arguably the most ballyhooed wide receiver prospect since Ja'Marr Chase, Harrison is the do-everything stud with a Hall of Fame pedigree (his father, Marvin Harrison, was Peyton Manning's top receiver with the Colts). On top of excellent size and speed, Harrison has shown examples of running any route you could ask for and separating from defensive backs with relative ease due to sharpened fundamentals and excellent technique. His full potential will be reached once he's locked in with a quality-caliber quarterback. He should be expected to go with one of the first four picks in the NFL Draft.

REDRAFT: Be prepared for Harrison to immediately rank as a top-15 Fantasy receiver and get looks in Round 3

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He's the 1.01 | Two-QB: He might still be the 1.01 but won't last past third overall

Malik Nabers, LSU

Games played: 38 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-1 | Expected weight: 188

Fast. Strong. Young. That's always a terrific combination for a wide receiver and it describes Nabers perfectly. The No. 1 option for Jayden Daniels at LSU, Nabers is more physical than his body suggests, and he's blessed with tremendous acceleration and physicality. He has room to improve as far as route variation and route-running go, but he can learn and become an alpha in any team's receiver room. He's a likely top-10 pick.

REDRAFT: Likely a top-30 Fantasy receiver, making him worthy of a Round 5 pick

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He's the likely 1.02 | Two-QB: Likely a top-six player off the board

Rome Odunze, Washington

Games played: 40 | Age as of Week 1: 22 | Expected height: 6-foot-3 | Expected weight: 216

Odunze is a difference-maker with very good size and excellent top-end speed. Known as Michael Penix's top receiver, defenders struggle to cover Odunze because of his good route running and elusiveness. He also does well adjusting to off-target throws, making him a reliable option. His physicality remains a work-in-progress (cornerbacks might test him off the snap in press coverage right away), and his short-area burst might lower his potential. Still, Odunze has too much talent for him to slide past 10th overall in the NFL Draft.

REDRAFT: Likely a top-35 Fantasy receiver, making him worthy of a Round 5 or 6 pick

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He could go as high as third overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-eight player off the board

Adonai Mitchell, Texas (via Georgia)

Games played: 35 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-4 | Expected weight: 190

Not many men as tall as Mitchell can run fast, but he can. He would burst off the line and accelerate impressively to catch deep passes. His athleticism also pops in his route running, including double moves. Mitchell wasn't a big winner as far as Yards After Catch went, nor was he dominant at contested catches or being physical. But his rare size-speed combo will get him a lot of attention. He's a likely Top-40 pick.

REDRAFT: Likely a top-45 Fantasy receiver, making him worthy of a Round 7 or 8 pick

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He could be taken around 10th overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-15 player off the board

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Games played: 38 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-5 | Expected weight: 198

Thomas differentiated himself with his height more so than his speed. He's a good option along the sideline thanks to his tracking skills and physicality. Thomas is polished as far as route-running and nuance goes, but he lacks the explosiveness so many other receivers in this draft has. There's a chance he develops into one of the league's better big-man receivers which could lead to plenty of target and touchdown opportunities. He's a likely Top-40 pick in the NFL Draft.

REDRAFT: Likely a top-45 Fantasy receiver, making him worthy of a Round 7 or 8 pick

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He could be taken around 10th overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-15 player off the board

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Games played: 40 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-2 | Expected weight: 170

Franklin might be the fourth-best receiver in the draft thanks to his incredible route-running chops, agility and speed. Tack on good-enough height and potential to develop physically and he could be fantastic. He had 23 touchdowns in his final 26 games, making magic happen with Bo Nix. And yet there's room for improvement because Franklin isn't physical and has had lapses with his hands resulting in some ugly drops. The interesting talent is a likely top-50 pick.

REDRAFT: Could be a sleeper that pays off dividends with a Round 8 or 9 pick

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He could be taken around 13th overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-20 player off the board

Other receivers who could gain some steam at the Combine: Xavier Legette, Xavier Worthy, Malachi Corley, Roman Wilson, Ja'Lynn Polk, Jalen McMillan, Keon Coleman, Ladd McConkey, Ricky Pearsall, Jermaine Burton, Javon Baker, Luke McCaffrey

Running backs

If you're hoping for a jolt of elite-level running back prospects, think again. The 2024 class is full of runners who are good at some things but not everything. There are no Bijan Robinsons or Jahmyr Gibbs in this group.

Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Games played: 22 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-0 | Expected weight: 199

A monster prospect coming out of high school, Brooks didn't play much until 2023 with Texas because of the other RBs in front of him. Given the chance to play in 2023, Brooks combined power running with some elusiveness and agility that a lot of bigger backs don't have. The lack of playing time is a benefit now that he's going into the NFL, but he'll be doing so coming off a torn ACL last November. Brooks also has room to improve as far as vision, long speed, and contact balance goes. A team could afford to give Brooks a year to learn their system before handing him their primary rushing workload in 2025. He's got a chance to be a Round 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

REDRAFT: Might be overdrafted because of his potential; he's safest as a primary bench RB in Round 7 ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He could be taken around 12th overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-13 player off the board

Trey Benson, FSU (via Oregon)

Games played: 36 | Age as of Week 1: 22 | Expected height: 6-foot-1 | Expected weight: 211

Benson might have a good shot to be a three-down difference-maker in the NFL. He's tall but doesn't seem to suffer much for it, combining strong legs and excellent balance with way-better-than-expected elusiveness and agility. He's automatically a fit in the zone-blocking scheme but did prove to hold his own in power-gap scheme plays too. He also happens to have soft hands and can make an impact as a receiver. He's fast, but not a burner so he'll get caught from behind sometimes. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him go in Round 2, and it wouldn't be a total shocker if he were the first running back off the board.

REDRAFT: Destination will play a role, but he could wind up being a speculative pick in Round 6 or 7

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: He could be taken around 12th overall | Two-QB: Likely a top-13 player off the board

Blake Corum, Michigan

Games played: 45 | Age as of Week 1: 23 | Expected height: 5-foot-8 | Expected weight: 200

The engine of the Wolverines offense, Corum is a stout, thick power runner who has plenty of experience running in a number of different systems. He's got great vision with a knack of knowing when to freelance and when to stick with what his blocking gets him. Corum also has just enough work as a receiving threat to give him a shot at contributing there in the NFL. His speed varies from play to play and doesn't have the top gear to run away from defenses. Additionally, he'll be 24 years old in November and will come into the league with 731 touches over four seasons. He's likely to be a top-75 pick.

REDRAFT: Another prospect who might get overdrafted unless he lands in the perfect spot. Round 8 might be the earliest he'd get picked.

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely will fall into Round 2 | Two-QB: Likely a top-18 player off the board

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Games played: 35 | Age as of Week 1: 20 | Expected height: 6-foot-2 | Expected weight: 238

Perhaps not quite as elusive or speedy as Jonathan Taylor, Allen does compare adequately in terms of power and patience. He's a big guy with good contact balance and more than capable (if not improved) as a pass protector and pass catcher. He could end up being awesome in short-yardage/goal-line situations, but don't expect him to win many races to the end zone. However, he does have age on his side -- he won't turn 21 until after the 2024 regular season. He figures to settle in as a Round 3 pick.

REDRAFT: Probably a late-rounder

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely will end up between the middle of Round 2 and the start of Round 3 | Two-QB: Likely a top-30 player off the board

Other rushers who could gain some steam at the Combine: Audric Estime, MarShawn Lloyd, Ray Davis, Jaylen Wright, Rasheen Ali, Bucky Irving

Tight ends

We were spoiled by the 2023 draft class of tight ends, so expectations should be held in check, save for one guy who might wind up being better than everyone in that 2023 class. Yes, that includes Sam LaPorta.

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Games played: 40 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-4 | Expected weight: 230

Bowers is much more of a receiving threat than a blocking threat, so judge him accordingly. He's got big, soft hands and a huge catch radius with good top-end speed, making him a potential matchup nightmare not unlike George Kittle when he's on a route. And, like Kittle, Bowers can separate from defenders without tipping his route and create yards after the catch. You could argue his height isn't ideal for a tight end, and that he's not as bulky as you'd like, but he has game-changing potential. By the way, just because he's not a blocking threat doesn't mean he's not willing to block -- he's better suited to do so in space, not at the line of scrimmage. Bowers will be a top-15 pick (if not a top-seven pick) in the NFL Draft.

REDRAFT: The hype around him figures to push him as high as 60th overall -- maybe 10 spots lower would be ideal. Yes, he'll be drafted as a Fantasy TE1.

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely a top-five pick if not top-two | Two-QB: Likely a top-seven pick if not top-four

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Games played: 39 | Age as of Week 1: 21 | Expected height: 6-foot-4 | Expected weight: 256

Sanders has mild appeal as a blocker (notably in space) but certainly can make an impact as a middle-of-field receiving threat. He was a winner on seam routes, sometimes even snaring passes with one hand before getting physical with defenders for extra yardage. His speed is just solid and did get caught from behind a bunch, but as a chain mover with good strength, Sanders can be a regular contributor. He's expected to be a Day 2 pick, potentially within the top 50 choices.

REDRAFT: Rookie tight ends will gain popularity after last year's class -- assuming the landing spot is good, Sanders will get snagged after 100th overall

ROOKIE-ONLY: One-QB: Likely a top-15 pick | Two-QB: Likely a top-20 pick

Other tight ends who could gain some steam at the Combine: Cade Stover, Jaheim Bell, Ben Sinnott, Theo Johnson