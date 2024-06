The Packers selected Pratt in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, and he will likely be the third quarterback in Green Bay this season. Pratt is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Jordan Love is entrenched as the starter for the Packers, and Sean Clifford is the likely backup. At best, Pratt could compete with Clifford for the No. 2 role, but neither one will matter for Fantasy managers as long as Love is healthy.