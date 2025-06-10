2025 Outlook: Derek Carr
Carr announced his retirement from the Saints in May due to a shoulder injury. He is not expected to play in 2025, and we'll see if he ever suits up again in the NFL since he's only 34. He should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues this season. Dynasty managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues can consider holding Carr to see what develops, but it's not a priority given the uncertainty of his future in the NFL.