Texans' Keke Coutee: Back to inactive list
Coutee (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
While Will Fuller (hamstring) was sidelined in the Week 14 loss to Denver, Coutee handled a regular role in three-receiver sets, playing 71 percent of the offensive snaps and finishing with five catches for 68 yards on eight targets. Unfortunately, the second-year wideout's otherwise strong stat line was blemished by a lost fumble that Denver returned for a touchdown. With Fuller back in action Sunday, the Texans will keep return man DeAndre Carter active as their fourth receiver over Coutee, who doesn't contribute on special teams.
