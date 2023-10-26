Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 8 with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The Bills offense has sputtered in recent weeks starting with their Sunday Night Football game against the Giants. Gabe Davis has gone from every-week starter to fringe FLEX play in Fantasy leagues similar to how he performed in 2022 -- better in best ball formats. With Dawson Knox already ruled out (wrist) and likely headed to IR, the Bills need to find a consistent secondary option in the pass game alongside Stefon Diggs. Can first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid jump into that role right away? His production in Week 7 suggests it's possible and he'll be a popular DFS pick on this slate.

On the flip side, the Buccaneers offense comes into this one a bit banged up with Baker Mayfield likely to play through a knee injury. Mayfield has leaned on Mike Evans in the vertical pass game and he is less likely to get those shot plays against a Bills defense that plays a lot of two-high coverage. However, the Bills have been much worse in the run game since losing star inside linebacker Matt milano to IR. This could be the get right game for Rachaad White that his managers have been waiting for.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the entire Week 8 main slate for DFS with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Or you can lean on former Millionaire Maker winner Jimmie Kaylor for his picks.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Josh Allen $17,500

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $15,000

FLEX: Gabe Davis $11,000

FLEX: Bills DST $10,000

FLEX: Chase Edmonds $5,000

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: Josh Allen $17,500

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $15,000

FLEX: Rachaad White $12,000

FLEX: Chase McLaughlin $9,000

FLEX: Khalil Shakir $6,500

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Josh Allen $17,500

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $15,000

FLEX: Dalton Kincaid $7,500

FLEX: Baker Mayfield $13,500

FLEX: Deven Thompkins $6,500