The Bills and Harris agreed to terms on a one-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After losing Devin Singletary to the Texans earlier Monday, the Bills were in need of reinforcements at running back. Harris is the first to join holdovers James Cook and Nyheim Hines. Considering that Cook and Hines ring in at 190 and 196 pounds, respectively, the 5-foot-11, 213-pound Harris becomes the top candidate for early down and short-yardage work with his new squad. In the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots, Harris averaged 4.7 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on his 449 carries across 38 games, while also hauling in 40 of 51 targets for 281 more yards.
