Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Hughes is day-to-day after suffering a shin injury during Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Possibly following the successful lead of another AFC East coach, McDermott has gotten pretty generic with his injury discussions, with the day-to-day label being thrown around with most of his injured players, some who end up sitting for weeks. We'll know more about Hughes once Wednesday's practice session rolls around, while his 3.0 sacks through nine games is a disappointment for a guy who was supposed to thrive in McDermott and Leslie Frazier's new defense.