The Texans re-signed Hughes (ankle) on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hughes returns for a third consecutive season with Houston, and a 15th year in the NFL. Across 17 regular-season games in 2023 the veteran pass-rusher played a rotational role, tallying 32 tackles (23 solo), 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble, though an ankle injury sidelined him in the playoffs. Back in 2022, Hughes notched 9.0 sacks while handling a similar share of defensive snaps, and now heading into his age-36 season he could benefit from the presence of both Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.