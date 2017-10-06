Hyde (knee) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable for this week's game in Cincinnati.

It's finally revealed that the star of Sunday's upset win over the Falcons has a knee issue, while coach Sean McDermott thinks his starting safety will be able to give it a go against the Bengals. The Bills could use him, as the defense has been carrying the team to a 3-1 start and ended up with some injury issues to other players as well heading into Week 5.