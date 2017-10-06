Bills' Micah Hyde: Limited again
Hyde (knee) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable for this week's game in Cincinnati.
It's finally revealed that the star of Sunday's upset win over the Falcons has a knee issue, while coach Sean McDermott thinks his starting safety will be able to give it a go against the Bengals. The Bills could use him, as the defense has been carrying the team to a 3-1 start and ended up with some injury issues to other players as well heading into Week 5.
