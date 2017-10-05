Bills' Micah Hyde: Participates in practice Thursday
Hyde (general soreness) is participating in Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
It's unknown what capacity Hyde is practicing in, but a return to the field Thursday after being held out Wednesday is surely encouraging. The team will likely remain cautious with Hyde over the next day or so, even if the injury isn't considered a very serious one.
