Gaines dislocated his elbow in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

A dislocated elbow can take several weeks to fully heal, but the team is hopeful Gaines will be able to play through the injury next week against the Vikings. With Vontae Davis retiring, Gaines will figure to step into a starting role so long as he's able to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories