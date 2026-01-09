Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Thompson (neck) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Jaguars but is expected to play, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson previously played through his neck injury in Week 17 before staying on the sideline in Week 18 to rest up for the playoffs. With middle linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf) already ruled out to face Jacksonville, the presence of starters Matt Milano and Thompson will be especially crucial for Buffalo's defense.