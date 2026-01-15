Thompson (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos.

Despite practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday due to a neck injury, Thompson will suit up for Saturday's playoff contest. The 31-year-old delivered a huge performance in the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars, recording eight total tackles and an interception. Now fully healthy, Thompson is expected to remain one of Buffalo's top linebackers during the divisional round.