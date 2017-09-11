Browns' Matt Dayes: Serves as backup running back Sunday
Dayes rushed three times for seven yards during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Steelers. He also added two catches on two targets for nine yards.
With Duke Johnson playing exclusively from the slot Sunday, Dayes served as Isaiah Crowell's backup running back, though his five total touches failed to inspire any promise going forward. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Johnson will still see snaps out of the backfield, which will ultimately limit Dayes' usage and overall fantasy value.
