Evans is expected to miss multiple weeks after injuring his hamstring in Sunday's win over the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Evans has been diagnosed with a moderate hamstring strain, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, and she reports Evans will be sidelined three-to-four weeks. Pelissero notes that Evans' latest hamstring injury isn't as severe as the one that cost him four weeks last season. With Evans looking likely to miss Week 4 against the Eagles, first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka figures to vault into the WR1 role for the Bucs. There's also a real chance Chris Godwin (ankle) makes his season debut against Philadelphia. Sterling Shepard should remain in the slot role for Tampa Bay. Tez Johnson and Ryan Miller are next up on the depth chart at wide receiver.