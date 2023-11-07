Ekeler carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two of his seven targets for 23 yards in the 27-6 win over the Jets on Monday.

Ekeler punched in both touchdowns from a couple of yards out, but he uncharacteristically had a number of drops, specifically in the first half which could have produced way more yardage. The Chargers' offense hardly had to put much effort in this one as Zach Wilson and the Jets could barely cross the 50-yard line. Expect the mundane offensive figures to look a bit different Week 10 against a much better team overall in the Lions.