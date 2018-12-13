Chargers' Trevor Williams: Lands on IR
Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Williams has been dealing with a lingering knee injury since Week 10, and played only one defensive snap during that period of time. The 25-year-old now lands on season-ending injured reserve, finishing his 2018 campaign with 22 tackles, five passes defended and one interception. Williams will turn his attention towards getting healthy for the 2019 season.
