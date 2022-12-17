Pipkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Pipkins has missed each of the Chargers' last two games, but he managed to practice all week -- including a full session Friday. He'd return to his role as starting right tackle and provide a boost to the team's offensive line.
More News
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Won't play against Miami•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Not likely to return against Miami•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Won't face Raiders•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Day-to-day with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Misses little time with injury•
-
Chargers' Trey Pipkins: Exits with injury•