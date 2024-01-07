Pipkins is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs due to a knee injury.
There is no word on the severity of Pipkins' injury at this time. While he is sidelined, Foster Sarell is the most likely candidate to fill in at right tackle.
