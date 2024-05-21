Pipkins (knee) participated during OTAs on Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Pipkins left the team's season finale against the Chiefs due to a knee injury, but apparently, it was not too serious, as the Sioux Falls product is taking part in practice. The 27-year-old saw work at right tackle and also slid inside to guard Monday, while the Chargers got a look at first-round selection Joe Alt at right tackle.