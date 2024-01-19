Ross (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ross got in a round of limited practices this week, an upgrade after he went DNP-LP-LP last week before being ruled out versus Miami. Ross was hurt in the Week 18 finale against the Chargers. If active, he's unlikely to have much of an offensive role versus Buffalo.
