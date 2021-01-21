Bell was held out of Thursday's practice after he experienced some swelling in his knee, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bell was listed on the injury report with a knee issue last week, but he was a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday and ended up active for the 22-17 win over Cleveland. He finished the game with only two carries and 11 snaps, so his presence (or lack thereof) shouldn't have much impact on the Chiefs' gameplan for the AFC Championship Game. Bell might even be a healthy-ish scratch if Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is cleared to play.