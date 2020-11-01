Wilkins carried 20 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while turning his only target into a 24-yard catch during Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Wilkins had received just two carries over the previous two games but got more of a look in this one due to the struggles of rookie Jonathan Taylor, who generated just 31 yards on his 13 touches. He averaged a much more respectable 4.5 yards per carry and converted a one-yard touchdown a single play after Taylor was stuffed from the same distance. Nyheim Hines also scored a pair of touchdowns in this one, so the team's backfield picture has become quite unclear heading into next Sunday's tough matchup with the Ravens.