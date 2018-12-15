Irving (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Colts, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving didn't participate in practice all week and will miss his seventh straight game. According to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Irving had a shot to play in Week 15, so it's reasonable to think he's trending up for Week 16's game versus the Buccaneers.

