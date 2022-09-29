Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2022 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups.

Each week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

Tua Tagovailoa is entering this road game banged up after dealing with back and ankle injuries during practices this week and the Dolphins are on a short week after playing 92 (not a typo!) snaps in the scorching Miami heat in Week 3. This certainly plays a factor into why Miami enters this game as up to 4-point underdogs against the Bengals despite coming in with a 3-0 record.

But there's no denying Miami's momentum into this game after defeating the Bills in Week 3. First year head coach Mike McDaniel is firing on all cylinders early in the season from both a play calling and schematic standpoint. His route combinations have worked to maximize his two best players -- Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle -- both of whom are healthy and likely to have an excellent chance to continue dominating in Week 4.

The Dolphins have scored on 44.4% of their possessions heading into this game and they're averaging 27.7 points per game. They've also only turned the ball over twice in 2022 despite ranking top-five in passing offense overall, passing touchdowns and yards per attempt.

The Bengals offense hasn't taken off as expected despite the major pieces they added along their offensive line this offseason. At some point, that unit will gel, and we've seen glimpses of what Joe Burrow can do with Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins already this year. However, the Bengals have averaged just 4.5 yards per play this season on offense (vs. 6.4 for Miami). Miami's aggressive style could be the recipe for the Bengals to get going.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

Draft Kings

CPT Tua Tagovailoa $14100

FLEX Tyreek Hill $10800

FLEX Jaylen Waddle $10200

FLEX Mike Gesicki $5000

FLEX Raheem Mostert $4400

FLEX Evan McPherson $3600

Jamey Eisenberg

Draft Kings

CAPTAIN: Joe Burrow $14,400

FLEX: Tyreek Hill $10,800

FLEX: Tua Tagovailoa $9,400

FLEX: Tee Higgins $8,200

FLEX: Evan McPherson $3,600

FLEX: River Cracraft $2,400

Heath Cummings

FanDuel

Joe Burrow $15500

Ja'Marr Chase $13500

Joe Mixon $12000

Mike Gesicki $7500

Hayden Hurst $7000