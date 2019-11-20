Dolphins' Gary Jennings: Headed to IR
The Dolphins are placing Jennings (shoulder) on injured reserve, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Jennings reportedly injured his shoulder while celebrating Jakeem Grant's kick-return touchdown during a 37-20 loss to the Bills in Week 11. It was Jennings' first regular-season NFL appearance, and he finished with just one snap on offense and eight on special teams. The fourth-round pick was a healthy scratch for Seattle throughout September and October, eventually landing in Miami after the Seahawks waived him Nov. 5. Jennings should be back with the Dolphins next year to battle for a roster spot.
