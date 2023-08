The Panthers waived Jennings on Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Jennings was considered a long shot in terms of landing a spot on the Panthers' final 53-man roster, so no surprise here. The wide receiver was competing against a plethora of pass catchers and was ultimately on the outside looking in. The team could still opt to pick him up for its practice squad, but he will need to look for a chance somewhere else if the team does not.