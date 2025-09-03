Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Trending in wrong direction
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (leg) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wright is expected to miss time after undergoing surgery to address a right leg injury late August, with coach Mike McDaniel saying the second-year running back is likely to sit out multiple weeks. Official clarity on Wright's status for Week 1 will arrive with Friday's practice report, at the latest, but fantasy managers should expect him to be unavailable Sunday at Indianapolis.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Not practicing Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Recovering from surgery•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Not likely to play Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Deemed 'week-to-week' by McDaniel•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Not slated to play Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Exits Thursday's practice•