default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wright (leg) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright is expected to miss time after undergoing surgery to address a right leg injury late August, with coach Mike McDaniel saying the second-year running back is likely to sit out multiple weeks. Official clarity on Wright's status for Week 1 will arrive with Friday's practice report, at the latest, but fantasy managers should expect him to be unavailable Sunday at Indianapolis.

More News