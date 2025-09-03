Wright (leg) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright is expected to miss time after undergoing surgery to address a right leg injury late August, with coach Mike McDaniel saying the second-year running back is likely to sit out multiple weeks. Official clarity on Wright's status for Week 1 will arrive with Friday's practice report, at the latest, but fantasy managers should expect him to be unavailable Sunday at Indianapolis.