Dolphins' Kenyan Drake: Returns after brief exit
Drake (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Colts after missing only a few snaps, NFL.com's Michael Fabiano reports.
Drake re-entered the game to pick up four yards on a third-and-10 that ended up being Miami's final offensive snap of the game. He certainly can't be blamed for the heartbreaking 27-24 defeat, considering he took eight carries for 32 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for 64 yards and another score. Drake may have been the heart and soul of the Miami offense, but backfield mate Frank Gore once again led the team in carries, picking up 67 yards on 14 totes. While both players have higher weekly ceilings with Ryan Tannehill back in the lineup, workload consistency remains a concern heading into a Week 13 home game against the Bills. Bothered by his shoulder for the past couple weeks, Drake likely will show up on the injury report again.
