Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records two interceptions in Week 1
Jones recorded seven tackles and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Titans.
Jones was arguably the player of the game, with his second pick -- and the subsequent 52-yard return -- leading to a Dolphins field goal that essentially sealed the game for Miami. Jones only has three picks in his last two seasons combined, though, so while it's not a great bet to expect this level of ballhawking on a game-by-game basis, Jones also has been on a 100-tackle pace each of the past five seasons and should continue to be a reliable source of production in that department.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...