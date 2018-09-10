Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records two interceptions in Week 1

Jones recorded seven tackles and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Titans.

Jones was arguably the player of the game, with his second pick -- and the subsequent 52-yard return -- leading to a Dolphins field goal that essentially sealed the game for Miami. Jones only has three picks in his last two seasons combined, though, so while it's not a great bet to expect this level of ballhawking on a game-by-game basis, Jones also has been on a 100-tackle pace each of the past five seasons and should continue to be a reliable source of production in that department.