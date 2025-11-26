Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Absent from walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (chest/shoulder) was considered to be a non-participant at the Eagles' walkthrough Tuesday.
Smith popped up on the injury report following the team's first gathering of the week, dealing with both a chest injury and a shoulder issue. The wide receiver reeled in six of 11 targets for 89 yards while playing 95 percent of the Philadelphia's offensive snaps in the team's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys in Week 12. Smith will have two more chances to return to the practice field before Friday's matchup with the Bears.
More News
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Six catches in loss•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Forgettable performance on SNF•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Game-high 69 yards plus TD•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Leading receiver in romp•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Career-best yardage in win•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Four catches in Week 6 loss•