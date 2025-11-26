Smith (chest/shoulder) was considered to be a non-participant at the Eagles' walkthrough Tuesday.

Smith popped up on the injury report following the team's first gathering of the week, dealing with both a chest injury and a shoulder issue. The wide receiver reeled in six of 11 targets for 89 yards while playing 95 percent of the Philadelphia's offensive snaps in the team's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys in Week 12. Smith will have two more chances to return to the practice field before Friday's matchup with the Bears.