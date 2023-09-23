Smith (hamstring/thigh) was not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

Smith was a full participant in Saturday's practice paving the way for the star wideout to be cleared ahead of the primetime matchup. Smith already has nearly 200 receiving yards and 11 receptions through two games, although the Buccaneers formidable secondary could prove to be troublesome come Monday.

