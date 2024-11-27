Smith (hamstring) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith hasn't logged any on-field work since playing 89 percent of snaps during a Week 11 win against the Commanders in which he hauled in four of six targets for 29 yards. So far, he's missed one game as a result of a hamstring injury, and his lack of activity to begin Week 13 prep isn't a great sign as the Eagles ramp up for Sunday's road showdown with the Ravens. Smith's listing on Eagles practice reports Thursday and Friday will be more revealing toward his chances to return to action this weekend.