Smith was held to eight yards on one reception (five targets) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

Jalen Hurts made a concerted effort to feed disgruntled WR A.J. Brown (11 targets) the football in the win, leaving scraps for the remaining Philadelphia receivers in Sunday's low-scoring affair. Smith finished in a tie with Dallas Goedert for second in team targets, but the former's season-worst 20 percent catch rate was the main reason behind his struggles. Even with Sunday's dud, Smith still boasts an impressive 49-665-3 stat line in 10 starts this year.