The Fantasy football playoffs are approaching rapidly and if you're involved in a battle for a postseason spot, chances are you'll be white-knuckling it a little bit in Week 13. There are six teams on bye this week, and that means players like Lamar Jackson, Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Saquon Barkely won't be available for your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups. So who from your bench should you turn to and which Fantasy football matchups can you take advantage of?

The Dolphins have the No. 2 scoring offense and No. 1 total offense in the NFL this season and they'll enjoy a Week 13 matchup with a Commanders defense that ranks last in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed. Where do Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert and the rest of the Dolphins belong in the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 13 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets. It wasn't his most prolific outing of the season, but Tagovailoa gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 13. The Commanders just allowed 331 passing yards and four touchdowns to Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes has now thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight games after completing 27 of 34 pass attempts for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Raiders. Mahomes remains one of the most consistent quarterback in Fantasy football and he'll square off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

3. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders: Howell leads the NFL in passing with 3,339 yards through 12 games. He's thrown for 300 or more yards in four of his last five games and the game script should allow Howell to air it out on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards (939) and total touchdowns (16), and he's outscored the next highest-scoring running back in the NFL by over 70 points in PPR leagues and over 40 points in standard leagues. He's scored in every game but one this season and is an automatic start, even against a stout Philadelphia run defense.

2. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: Despite missing four weeks with an ankle injury, Williams is the No. 7 Fantasy football running back in standard leagues with 765 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in seven games. He led the NFL with 143 rushing yards in his return from injury and draws a Cleveland defense that has been middle of the road against the run in Week 13.

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets: The Jets have spent most of their last two games trailing big against the Dolphins and Bills and that normally spells doom for a running back. However, without much of a down-the-field passing attack, Hall has featured prominently in the passing game with 15 targets leading to 12 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He'll have a much softer matchup in Week 13 against Atlanta's 16th-ranked run defense. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Hill enters Week 13 with 1,324 receiving yards, which leads the NFL. Miami's speedster has recorded over 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games and he's found the end zone in six of his last seven outings. On Sunday, Hill will square off against a Washington Commanders defense that's giving up 377.7 yards per game this season.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb hauled in four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' victory over the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Lamb has now scored a touchdown in three straight games and he's recorded 150 or more receiving yards in three of his last five contests. For the season, Lamb has recorded 78 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Tank Dell, Houston Texans: Dell caught five of eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars. Dell extended his touchdown streak to four games, and the rookie wide receiver has caught 25 of 43 targets for 369 yards and five touchdowns over that span. Dell has also recorded double-digit rushing yards in four of the past seven games heading into a Week 13 home game against the Broncos. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce enters Kansas City's Week 13 matchup against the Packers with 70 receptions, 732 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He's failed to find the end zone in three of his last four games, but he continues to see the lion's share of targets in Kansas City's high-flying offense.

2. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill totaled 76 yards in New Orleans' loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Hill hauled in a season-long 36-yard reception on a deep pass from Derek Carr in the first quarter and finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Chris Olave (114). Olave exited Sunday's game with a concussion and if he's unable to play this week, Hill could see his production as a receiver increase.

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle finished with just 19 receiving yards last week against the Seahawks, the fourth time he's failed to eclipse 20 receiving yards this season. However, Kittle is coming off a recent four-game hot streak in which he averaged 6.3 receptions and 108.0 yards per game. Look for San Francisco's star tight end to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 13 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Steelers D/ST: The Steelers are giving up just 18.6 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Pittsburgh has given up 13 points or less in each of its last two games and now the Steelers will face the Cardinals at home on Sunday.

2. Falcons D/ST: Atlanta's defense didn't give up a single touchdown in Sunday's 24-15 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Now, the Falcons will square off against a struggling New York Jets offense. The Jets are averaging just 260.8 yards and 14.8 points per game this season.

3. Buccaneers D/ST: The Buccaneers have been stout against the run all season, giving up 95.9 rushing yards per game. In Week 13, Tampa Bay hosts the Carolina Panthers at home. The Panthers have scored 13 or fewer points in four consecutive contests. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at quarterback who's ranked ahead of players like Jared Goff, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.