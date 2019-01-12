Fantasy Football Divisional Round Injury Report Update: Todd Gurley, Sammy Watkins on the road back

The postseason rolls on beginning Saturday afternoon with the divisional round, and the injury outlook is a fairly positive one overall. One prominent running back appears back at full health and raring to go after a multi-week absence, although another notable name may be heading in the opposite direction. Additionally, there are a couple of returns from injured reserve at other positions potentially on tap.

Without further ado, let's plug into the latest health-related news relevant to your postseason Fantasy lineups:

QUARTERBACKS

The Eagles' Carson Wentz (back) will not suit up for Sunday's Divisional Round showdown against the Saints (4:40 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) , as expected. That once again affords Nick Foles a blank page on which to potentially pen yet another postseason classic, after he helped Philadelphia advance out of a Wild Card battle against the Bears with a last-minute, go-ahead touchdown to Golden Tate. However, he'll have an uphill battle against a Saints defense that allowed the second-fewest points per game (18.5) of any team on its home field this season.

RUNNING BACKS

The Rams' Todd Gurley doesn't carry an injury designation into Saturday night's clash versus the Cowboys after having overcome his recent knee issues. Gurley was back up to a full practice by Thursday after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions. The fourth-year back last took the field in Week 15 against the Eagles before sitting out the final two contests of the regular season, so he should be extremely refreshed and ready for a full workload through the ground and air now that his knee soreness is apparently behind him.

The Chiefs' Spencer Ware (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's showdown versus the Colts after three limited practices this week, but as per Saturday morning reports, his chances of playing are trending downward. Ware will still work out pregame before a final determination is made. The Chiefs running back last suited up in Week 14 versus the Ravens and impressively compiled a 15-75-1 line through the ground in that difficult matchup, supplementing it with a 5-54 tally through the air. Another absence on his part would once again leave the Chiefs' ground attack in the hands of Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, who proved capable of moving the chains in a late-season stint helming the backfield.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (foot) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's matchup versus the Colts after three limited practices this past week. However, as per Saturday morning reports, he's expected to suit up and play for the first time since logging five snaps in the Week 11 shootout against the Rams. In all, Watkins missed six full games from Week 10 onward, leaving his conditioning and potential workload somewhat of an unknown commodity if he does suit up. With a limited snap count a possibility, the likes of Chris Conley, Kelvin Benjamin and Demetrius Harris should still see their fair share of action as secondary options in the Kansas City passing attack.

The Cowboys' Cole Beasley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's clash versus the Rams after failing to practice all week. According to Saturday morning reports, Beasley will be worked out pregame, and the team remains optimistic he'll be able to play despite his lack of activity since last Saturday night's wild-card win over the Seahawks. If Beasley were to suffer a setback, Michael Gallup and Tavon Austin would have a chance at a bump in workload behind Amari Cooper.

The Colts' Ryan Grant (toe) will miss a second straight postseason game Saturday versus the Chiefs. Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers should remain two of Andrew Luck's top secondary wideout targets behind T.Y. Hilton, with Zach Pascal backing them up.

The Eagles' Mike Wallace (fibula) practiced in limited fashion again all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. Wallace was activated off injured reserve Dec. 24 and has been practicing since that point, but he's yet to return to the field. The veteran wideout would likely be on some sort of "pitch count" with respect to his snaps if he does get a green light to go.

Wallace's teammate Shelton Gibson (hamstring) is also listed as questionable after practicing in limited fashion Friday. His primary contributions have come on kickoff returns this season, as he recorded just one catch on three targets for 48 yards across 15 regular-season contests.

TIGHT ENDS

The Chargers' Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Patriots, but he did manage to practice all week. Henry was officially activated off the PUP list last Monday and reportedly caught the bell well in his three on-field sessions during the week, so it appears he could be a true game-time decision. As with the Eagles' Wallace, Henry could be managed carefully if he does suit up after such an extended layoff, so Antonio Gates and Virgil Green may still see a fair share of snaps as well even if their teammate is active.

The Cowboys' Blake Jarwin (ankle) is questionable to face the Rams on Saturday night after failing to practice all week. As per Saturday morning reports, Jarwin will be worked out pregame in order to determine his final status, but he's apparently considered to have a "solid" chance to play.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Eagles' Sidney Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints. Jones encouragingly was able to work back up to a full practice Friday after a pair of limited practices to open the week.

Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is questionable to face the Colts on Saturday afternoon, but as per Saturday morning reports, he's trending toward not playing. Berry opened the practice week as a limited participant Tuesday before sitting out both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions.

The Colts' Malik Hooker (hip) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's clash with the Chiefs after failing to practice all week. If Hooker is unable to suit up, his absence would be particularly impactful, considering Indianapolis placed fellow safety Mike Mitchell (calf) on injured reserve this week.

Defensive Linemen