Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quincy Enunwa's injury opens the door for Robby Anderson and ArDarius Stewart
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets' pass catcher.
Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
Just when you thought the Jets offense couldn't get any more inept:
I know the easy response to this is that nothing that the Jets do matters now. They're going to be the worst team in the NFL, they have an awful quarterback situation and their receiving corps may be worse than the quarterbacks now. I get it.
But I can't help myself.
The Jets are going to throw the ball upwards of 550 times this season. Maybe 120 of those targets go to running backs. That's 430 targets and absolutely no one that is being drafted in a standard league. Someone on this team is going to outperform their ADP (or lack thereof). Might as well take a crack at trying to solve the riddle that is the Jets passing game.
Robby Anderson is the incumbent and the current odds on favorite to lead the team in receiving. In the second half of 2016 he averaged seven targets and 54 yards a game. As the team is presently constructed, I would expect an increase in both numbers. Someone on this team is going to see 120+ targets, and Anderson is currently the most likely.
ArDarius Stewart was a deep sleeper favorite of mine early in the summer but he has struggled with injuries in camp. He seems to be getting healthy and has the most upside in the receiving corps. He was a third-round selection in April's draft and has the ability to make things happen after the catch. If anyone makes a leap into true Fantasy relevance this season I would expect it to be Stewart, but he's just as likely to be irrelevant in Fantasy.
Here are my updated expectations for the Jets:
*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.
|Player
|Expected FP
|Position Rank
|Expected PPR FP
|Position Rank
Bilal Powell NYJ RB
|132.9
|#24
|180.9
|#18
Matt Forte NYJ RB
|132.4
|#26
|165.4
|#24
Robby Anderson NYJ WR
|105.9
|#51
|168.9
|#50
ArDarius Stewart NYJ WR
|82
|#74
|137
|#69
Breaking down the touches
We don't view the Jets as a gunslinging team, but in the Todd Bowles era they've averaged 577 pass attempts and just 433 rush attempts. That's at least partially influenced by game script, and I wouldn't expect the game script to be any more run-friendly in 2017. Their running backs have seen a fair share of targets (128 per year), but they have largely ignored the tight ends. I don't expect Austin Seferian-Jenkins or fiffh-round pick Jordan Leggett will change that this season.
While there will certainly be some changes to the offensive philosophy with John Morton taking over as offensive coordinator, he's given us no indication what those changes might look like. I'm expecting around 550 pass attempts again in 2017, with the Jets running the ball somewhere in the neighborhood of 425 times. Yes, I'm sure they'd like to run it more often than that, but the scoreboard will make that difficult most weeks.
Here's the touch breakdown I expect:
|Jets Touches
|Player
|RuSHARE
|RuAtt
|ReSHARE
|TGT
|REC
|TOTAL TD
|Matt Forte
|43%
|184
|9%
|49
|33
|5
|Bilal Powell
|37%
|156
|12%
|65
|48
|4
|Robby Anderson
|0
|0
|22%
|121
|63
|4
|Ardarius Stewart
|0
|0
|18%
|100
|55
|3
|Charone Peake
|0
|0
|14%
|75
|38
|2
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|0
|0
|13%
|70
|40
|3
Of note:
- I don't expect much from the tight end position because the Jets don't have certainty, talent, or any type of recent history of using the position.
- There are 80 rush attempts and about 70 targets unaccounted for. I don't expect any one player to get a large share of these touches.
The Leftovers
This is the spot where we generally talk about back ups who could be Fantasy relevant. Unfortunately that line of thinking applies to most of the Jets starters.
Rookie running back Elijah McGuire has gotten positive reviews so far, and with Matt Forte's age it isn't too far of a stretch to think he could be a waiver wire option at some point if one or both of the Jets running backs get hurt. It's stretch to say you should draft one of the Jets starting pass catchers, so you definitely shouldn't be drafting their backups.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
Add a Comment