michael-thomas-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

We did a live 12-team, PPR mock draft Friday on our Fantasy Football Today podcast with members of our audience, and it was awesome. The best part was being able to see how non-Fantasy analysts view certain players.

We had nine podcast listeners participate in this mock draft with me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard, and everyone did a great job. I wanted to see if quarterbacks would go sooner than expected, but Josh Allen fell to Round 4, which is reflective of most analyst drafts. Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes went in Round 5, and the quarterback dominoes started falling from there.

I also wanted to see how some buzzworthy guys were viewed, and a few things stood out. For example, we like Javonte Williams as a third-round pick in PPR, but he went in Round 2 here. Maybe Melvin Gordon saying Wednesday that the Broncos "want Javonte to be the guy" will push Williams into Round 2 in all leagues moving forward.

Dameon Pierce went in Round 6 here -- ahead of Chase Edmonds, Miles Sanders, Elijah Mitchell and Kareem Hunt -- and that might become the norm. Pierce didn't play in Friday night's second preseason game for the Texans at the Rams, which is an indication that he's the starter heading into Week 1. If that's the case, be prepared for Pierce to stay in this range.

George Pickens, another preseason riser, went in Round 7, which felt too soon. But if he continues to star for the Steelers then this could be the right spot for him in PPR. I probably won't draft Pickens until Round 9 at the earliest, so we'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks.

For me, I had a lot of fun with this mock draft. Picking from the No. 12 spot, I started with two receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs, and I love that. Chase and Diggs are two of my top-four receivers in PPR.

On the Round 3-4 turn, I had one running back that I loved available in Travis Etienne, and I paired him with Michael Thomas, who will be my flex in this two-receiver league. These two picks are polarizing because of Etienne sharing touches with James Robinson, and Thomas coming back from essentially a two-year absence with his ankle injury.

I'm confident that Etienne will have a significant role carrying the ball for the Jaguars in tandem with Robinson and play a huge role in the passing game. He's one of my favorite breakout candidates this year. And Thomas is having a strong training camp in his comeback, and he's a top-15 Fantasy receiver once again.

At the Round 5-6 turn, I didn't love the running backs available with Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Pierce as the top ones on my draft board. Instead, I drafted Lamar Jackson and Dalton Schultz, and I was thrilled with how this team started with elite talent at quarterback, receiver and tight end, along with Etienne.

My goal for the remainder of this draft was building out my running back corps, and I loved the results with Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 7), Nyheim Hines (Round 8), Kenneth Gainwell (Round 9) and Brian Robinson (Round 10). This group has tremendous upside since Stevenson, Gainwell and Robinson could all be the best running backs on their teams this year, and Hines should be a PPR star with Matt Ryan now the quarterback in Indianapolis.

I drafted three more receivers to close out this draft with Chase Claypool (Round 11), Jahan Dotson (Round 12) and DeVante Parker (Round 13), and I expect this team to be highly competitive. It's too bad we're not playing out this league.

Make sure to study the results of this mock draft to see if any of the strategies used here work for you. And also be sure to check out our Fantasy Football Today podcast wherever podcasts are found.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Yonker, Podcast Listener
2. Core Johnson, Podcast Listener
3. Walter Farris, Podcast Listener
4. Andrew Graziano, Podcast Listener
5. Ryan Underbrink, Podcast Listener
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. TeeJay Seven, Podcast Listener
8. Bob Ducharme, Podcast Listener
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Kristi Kaiser, Podcast Listener
11. Kenny Coleman, Podcast Listener
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Yonker J. Taylor RB IND
2 Core Johnson A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 Walter Farris C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Andrew Graziano D. Cook RB MIN
5 Ryan Underbrink J. Jefferson WR MIN
6 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
7 TeeJay Seven C. Kupp WR LAR
8 Bob Ducharme T. Kelce TE KC
9 Heath Cummings J. Mixon RB CIN
10 Kristi Kaiser N. Harris RB PIT
11 Kenny Coleman A. Kamara RB NO
12 Jamey Eisenberg J. Chase WR CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF
14 Kenny Coleman A. Jones RB GB
15 Kristi Kaiser D. Swift RB DET
16 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
17 Bob Ducharme S. Barkley RB NYG
18 TeeJay Seven L. Fournette RB TB
19 Dave Richard D. Adams WR LV
20 Ryan Underbrink J. Williams RB DEN
21 Andrew Graziano C. Lamb WR DAL
22 Walter Farris D. Moore WR CAR
23 Core Johnson M. Pittman WR IND
24 Adam Yonker N. Chubb RB CLE
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Yonker D. Samuel WR SF
26 Core Johnson T. Hill WR MIA
27 Walter Farris K. Pitts TE ATL
28 Andrew Graziano K. Allen WR LAC
29 Ryan Underbrink T. Higgins WR CIN
30 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
31 TeeJay Seven J. Conner RB ARI
32 Bob Ducharme E. Elliott RB DAL
33 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR HOU
34 Kristi Kaiser A. Brown WR PHI
35 Kenny Coleman C. Godwin WR TB
36 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC
38 Kenny Coleman M. Williams WR LAC
39 Kristi Kaiser M. Brown WR ARI
40 Heath Cummings D. Montgomery RB CHI
41 Bob Ducharme C. Sutton WR DEN
42 TeeJay Seven D. Johnson WR PIT
43 Dave Richard B. Hall RB NYJ
44 Ryan Underbrink J. Allen QB BUF
45 Andrew Graziano J. Dobbins RB BAL
46 Walter Farris T. McLaurin WR WAS
47 Core Johnson D. Waller TE LV
48 Adam Yonker A. Robinson WR LAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Yonker C. Akers RB LAR
50 Core Johnson J. Herbert QB LAC
51 Walter Farris J. Jeudy WR DEN
52 Andrew Graziano D. Mooney WR CHI
53 Ryan Underbrink J. Waddle WR MIA
54 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
55 TeeJay Seven G. Kittle TE SF
56 Bob Ducharme D. Metcalf WR SEA
57 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
58 Kristi Kaiser A. Gibson RB WAS
59 Kenny Coleman P. Mahomes QB KC
60 Jamey Eisenberg D. Schultz TE DAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL
62 Kenny Coleman R. Bateman WR BAL
63 Kristi Kaiser J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
64 Heath Cummings J. Hurts QB PHI
65 Bob Ducharme G. Davis WR BUF
66 TeeJay Seven A. St. Brown WR DET
67 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB LV
68 Ryan Underbrink C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
69 Andrew Graziano K. Murray QB ARI
70 Walter Farris E. Moore WR NYJ
71 Core Johnson D. Pierce RB HOU
72 Adam Yonker A. Lazard WR GB
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Yonker C. Edmonds RB MIA
74 Core Johnson G. Pickens WR PIT
75 Walter Farris M. Sanders RB PHI
76 Andrew Graziano E. Mitchell RB SF
77 Ryan Underbrink D. Goedert TE PHI
78 Dave Richard T. Brady QB TB
79 TeeJay Seven R. Wilson QB DEN
80 Bob Ducharme K. Hunt RB CLE
81 Heath Cummings T. Pollard RB DAL
82 Kristi Kaiser T. Hockenson TE DET
83 Kenny Coleman R. Penny RB SEA
84 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg N. Hines RB IND
86 Kenny Coleman D. Hopkins WR ARI
87 Kristi Kaiser D. Prescott QB DAL
88 Heath Cummings D. London WR ATL
89 Bob Ducharme D. Singletary RB BUF
90 TeeJay Seven C. Patterson RB ATL
91 Dave Richard T. Burks WR TEN
92 Ryan Underbrink M. Gordon RB DEN
93 Andrew Graziano R. Woods WR TEN
94 Walter Farris T. Lance QB SF
95 Core Johnson D. Henderson RB LAR
96 Adam Yonker J. Burrow QB CIN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Yonker Z. Ertz TE ARI
98 Core Johnson D. Harris RB NE
99 Walter Farris K. Walker III RB SEA
100 Andrew Graziano D. Smith WR PHI
101 Ryan Underbrink J. Robinson RB JAC
102 Dave Richard H. Renfrow WR LV
103 TeeJay Seven A. Cooper WR CLE
104 Bob Ducharme C. Kirk WR JAC
105 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
106 Kristi Kaiser J. Cook RB BUF
107 Kenny Coleman B. Aiyuk WR SF
108 Jamey Eisenberg K. Gainwell RB PHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
110 Kenny Coleman J. Tolbert WR DAL
111 Kristi Kaiser K. Toney WR NYG
112 Heath Cummings K. Herbert RB CHI
113 Bob Ducharme C. Olave WR NO
114 TeeJay Seven C. Kmet TE CHI
115 Dave Richard S. Moore WR KC
116 Ryan Underbrink M. Gallup WR DAL
117 Andrew Graziano G. Wilson WR NYJ
118 Walter Farris A. Mattison RB MIN
119 Core Johnson I. Pacheco RB KC
120 Adam Yonker J. Jones WR TB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Yonker T. Allgeier RB ATL
122 Core Johnson I. McKenzie WR BUF
123 Walter Farris M. Stafford QB LAR
124 Andrew Graziano J. Williams RB DET
125 Ryan Underbrink R. White RB TB
126 Dave Richard M. Carter RB NYJ
127 TeeJay Seven J. McKissic RB WAS
128 Bob Ducharme A. Rodgers QB GB
129 Heath Cummings N. Collins WR HOU
130 Kristi Kaiser M. Gesicki TE MIA
131 Kenny Coleman I. Spiller RB LAC
132 Jamey Eisenberg C. Claypool WR PIT
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dotson WR WAS
134 Kenny Coleman T. Higbee TE LAR
135 Kristi Kaiser P. Freiermuth TE PIT
136 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
137 Bob Ducharme R. Jones RB KC
138 TeeJay Seven M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
139 Dave Richard D. Knox TE BUF
140 Ryan Underbrink R. Moore WR ARI
141 Andrew Graziano R. Mostert RB MIA
142 Walter Farris R. Doubs WR GB
143 Core Johnson Z. White RB LV
144 Adam Yonker T. Boyd WR CIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Yonker G. Edwards RB BAL
146 Core Johnson K. Osborn WR MIN
147 Walter Farris J. Palmer WR LAC
148 Andrew Graziano I. Smith TE MIN
149 Ryan Underbrink K. Cousins QB MIN
150 Dave Richard R. Gage WR TB
151 TeeJay Seven T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
152 Bob Ducharme J. Meyers WR NE
153 Heath Cummings J. Fields QB CHI
154 Kristi Kaiser D. Williams RB ARI
155 Kenny Coleman T. Davis-Price RB SF
156 Jamey Eisenberg D. Parker WR NE
Team by Team
Adam Yonker
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Taylor RB IND
2 24 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 25 D. Samuel WR SF
4 48 A. Robinson WR LAR
5 49 C. Akers RB LAR
6 72 A. Lazard WR GB
7 73 C. Edmonds RB MIA
8 96 J. Burrow QB CIN
9 97 Z. Ertz TE ARI
10 120 J. Jones WR TB
11 121 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 144 T. Boyd WR CIN
13 145 G. Edwards RB BAL
Core Johnson
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 23 M. Pittman WR IND
3 26 T. Hill WR MIA
4 47 D. Waller TE LV
5 50 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 71 D. Pierce RB HOU
7 74 G. Pickens WR PIT
8 95 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 98 D. Harris RB NE
10 119 I. Pacheco RB KC
11 122 I. McKenzie WR BUF
12 143 Z. White RB LV
13 146 K. Osborn WR MIN
Walter Farris
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 D. Moore WR CAR
3 27 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 46 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 51 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 70 E. Moore WR NYJ
7 75 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 94 T. Lance QB SF
9 99 K. Walker III RB SEA
10 118 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 123 M. Stafford QB LAR
12 142 R. Doubs WR GB
13 147 J. Palmer WR LAC
Andrew Graziano
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Cook RB MIN
2 21 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 28 K. Allen WR LAC
4 45 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 52 D. Mooney WR CHI
6 69 K. Murray QB ARI
7 76 E. Mitchell RB SF
8 93 R. Woods WR TEN
9 100 D. Smith WR PHI
10 117 G. Wilson WR NYJ
11 124 J. Williams RB DET
12 141 R. Mostert RB MIA
13 148 I. Smith TE MIN
Ryan Underbrink
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 20 J. Williams RB DEN
3 29 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 44 J. Allen QB BUF
5 53 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 68 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 77 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 92 M. Gordon RB DEN
9 101 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 116 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 125 R. White RB TB
12 140 R. Moore WR ARI
13 149 K. Cousins QB MIN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 D. Adams WR LV
3 30 M. Evans WR TB
4 43 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 54 A. Dillon RB GB
6 67 J. Jacobs RB LV
7 78 T. Brady QB TB
8 91 T. Burks WR TEN
9 102 H. Renfrow WR LV
10 115 S. Moore WR KC
11 126 M. Carter RB NYJ
12 139 D. Knox TE BUF
13 150 R. Gage WR TB
TeeJay Seven
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 18 L. Fournette RB TB
3 31 J. Conner RB ARI
4 42 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 55 G. Kittle TE SF
6 66 A. St. Brown WR DET
7 79 R. Wilson QB DEN
8 90 C. Patterson RB ATL
9 103 A. Cooper WR CLE
10 114 C. Kmet TE CHI
11 127 J. McKissic RB WAS
12 138 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
13 151 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Bob Ducharme
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 17 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 32 E. Elliott RB DAL
4 41 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 56 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 65 G. Davis WR BUF
7 80 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 89 D. Singletary RB BUF
9 104 C. Kirk WR JAC
10 113 C. Olave WR NO
11 128 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 137 R. Jones RB KC
13 152 J. Meyers WR NE
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 16 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 33 B. Cooks WR HOU
4 40 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 57 A. Thielen WR MIN
6 64 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 81 T. Pollard RB DAL
8 88 D. London WR ATL
9 105 T. Lockett WR SEA
10 112 K. Herbert RB CHI
11 129 N. Collins WR HOU
12 136 M. Ingram RB NO
13 153 J. Fields QB CHI
Kristi Kaiser
Rd Pk Player
1 10 N. Harris RB PIT
2 15 D. Swift RB DET
3 34 A. Brown WR PHI
4 39 M. Brown WR ARI
5 58 A. Gibson RB WAS
6 63 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
7 82 T. Hockenson TE DET
8 87 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 106 J. Cook RB BUF
10 111 K. Toney WR NYG
11 130 M. Gesicki TE MIA
12 135 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
13 154 D. Williams RB ARI
Kenny Coleman
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Kamara RB NO
2 14 A. Jones RB GB
3 35 C. Godwin WR TB
4 38 M. Williams WR LAC
5 59 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 62 R. Bateman WR BAL
7 83 R. Penny RB SEA
8 86 D. Hopkins WR ARI
9 107 B. Aiyuk WR SF
10 110 J. Tolbert WR DAL
11 131 I. Spiller RB LAC
12 134 T. Higbee TE LAR
13 155 T. Davis-Price RB SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Chase WR CIN
2 13 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 36 M. Thomas WR NO
4 37 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 60 D. Schultz TE DAL
6 61 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 84 R. Stevenson RB NE
8 85 N. Hines RB IND
9 108 K. Gainwell RB PHI
10 109 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
11 132 C. Claypool WR PIT
12 133 J. Dotson WR WAS
13 156 D. Parker WR NE