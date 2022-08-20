We did a live 12-team, PPR mock draft Friday on our Fantasy Football Today podcast with members of our audience, and it was awesome. The best part was being able to see how non-Fantasy analysts view certain players.
We had nine podcast listeners participate in this mock draft with me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard, and everyone did a great job. I wanted to see if quarterbacks would go sooner than expected, but Josh Allen fell to Round 4, which is reflective of most analyst drafts. Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes went in Round 5, and the quarterback dominoes started falling from there.
I also wanted to see how some buzzworthy guys were viewed, and a few things stood out. For example, we like Javonte Williams as a third-round pick in PPR, but he went in Round 2 here. Maybe Melvin Gordon saying Wednesday that the Broncos "want Javonte to be the guy" will push Williams into Round 2 in all leagues moving forward.
Dameon Pierce went in Round 6 here -- ahead of Chase Edmonds, Miles Sanders, Elijah Mitchell and Kareem Hunt -- and that might become the norm. Pierce didn't play in Friday night's second preseason game for the Texans at the Rams, which is an indication that he's the starter heading into Week 1. If that's the case, be prepared for Pierce to stay in this range.
George Pickens, another preseason riser, went in Round 7, which felt too soon. But if he continues to star for the Steelers then this could be the right spot for him in PPR. I probably won't draft Pickens until Round 9 at the earliest, so we'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks.
For me, I had a lot of fun with this mock draft. Picking from the No. 12 spot, I started with two receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs, and I love that. Chase and Diggs are two of my top-four receivers in PPR.
On the Round 3-4 turn, I had one running back that I loved available in Travis Etienne, and I paired him with Michael Thomas, who will be my flex in this two-receiver league. These two picks are polarizing because of Etienne sharing touches with James Robinson, and Thomas coming back from essentially a two-year absence with his ankle injury.
I'm confident that Etienne will have a significant role carrying the ball for the Jaguars in tandem with Robinson and play a huge role in the passing game. He's one of my favorite breakout candidates this year. And Thomas is having a strong training camp in his comeback, and he's a top-15 Fantasy receiver once again.
At the Round 5-6 turn, I didn't love the running backs available with Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Pierce as the top ones on my draft board. Instead, I drafted Lamar Jackson and Dalton Schultz, and I was thrilled with how this team started with elite talent at quarterback, receiver and tight end, along with Etienne.
My goal for the remainder of this draft was building out my running back corps, and I loved the results with Rhamondre Stevenson (Round 7), Nyheim Hines (Round 8), Kenneth Gainwell (Round 9) and Brian Robinson (Round 10). This group has tremendous upside since Stevenson, Gainwell and Robinson could all be the best running backs on their teams this year, and Hines should be a PPR star with Matt Ryan now the quarterback in Indianapolis.
I drafted three more receivers to close out this draft with Chase Claypool (Round 11), Jahan Dotson (Round 12) and DeVante Parker (Round 13), and I expect this team to be highly competitive. It's too bad we're not playing out this league.
Make sure to study the results of this mock draft to see if any of the strategies used here work for you. And also be sure to check out our Fantasy Football Today podcast wherever podcasts are found.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Yonker, Podcast Listener
2. Core Johnson, Podcast Listener
3. Walter Farris, Podcast Listener
4. Andrew Graziano, Podcast Listener
5. Ryan Underbrink, Podcast Listener
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. TeeJay Seven, Podcast Listener
8. Bob Ducharme, Podcast Listener
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Kristi Kaiser, Podcast Listener
11. Kenny Coleman, Podcast Listener
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Yonker
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Core Johnson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|Walter Farris
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Andrew Graziano
|D. Cook RB MIN
|5
|Ryan Underbrink
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|6
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|TeeJay Seven
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|8
|Bob Ducharme
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|10
|Kristi Kaiser
|N. Harris RB PIT
|11
|Kenny Coleman
|A. Kamara RB NO
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Chase WR CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|14
|Kenny Coleman
|A. Jones RB GB
|15
|Kristi Kaiser
|D. Swift RB DET
|16
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|17
|Bob Ducharme
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|18
|TeeJay Seven
|L. Fournette RB TB
|19
|Dave Richard
|D. Adams WR LV
|20
|Ryan Underbrink
|J. Williams RB DEN
|21
|Andrew Graziano
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|22
|Walter Farris
|D. Moore WR CAR
|23
|Core Johnson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|24
|Adam Yonker
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Yonker
|D. Samuel WR SF
|26
|Core Johnson
|T. Hill WR MIA
|27
|Walter Farris
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|28
|Andrew Graziano
|K. Allen WR LAC
|29
|Ryan Underbrink
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|30
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|31
|TeeJay Seven
|J. Conner RB ARI
|32
|Bob Ducharme
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|33
|Heath Cummings
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|34
|Kristi Kaiser
|A. Brown WR PHI
|35
|Kenny Coleman
|C. Godwin WR TB
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|38
|Kenny Coleman
|M. Williams WR LAC
|39
|Kristi Kaiser
|M. Brown WR ARI
|40
|Heath Cummings
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|41
|Bob Ducharme
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|42
|TeeJay Seven
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|43
|Dave Richard
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|44
|Ryan Underbrink
|J. Allen QB BUF
|45
|Andrew Graziano
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|46
|Walter Farris
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|47
|Core Johnson
|D. Waller TE LV
|48
|Adam Yonker
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Yonker
|C. Akers RB LAR
|50
|Core Johnson
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|51
|Walter Farris
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|52
|Andrew Graziano
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|53
|Ryan Underbrink
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|54
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|55
|TeeJay Seven
|G. Kittle TE SF
|56
|Bob Ducharme
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|57
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|58
|Kristi Kaiser
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|59
|Kenny Coleman
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|62
|Kenny Coleman
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|63
|Kristi Kaiser
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|64
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|65
|Bob Ducharme
|G. Davis WR BUF
|66
|TeeJay Seven
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|67
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|68
|Ryan Underbrink
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|69
|Andrew Graziano
|K. Murray QB ARI
|70
|Walter Farris
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|71
|Core Johnson
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|72
|Adam Yonker
|A. Lazard WR GB
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Yonker
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|74
|Core Johnson
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|75
|Walter Farris
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|76
|Andrew Graziano
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|77
|Ryan Underbrink
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|78
|Dave Richard
|T. Brady QB TB
|79
|TeeJay Seven
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|80
|Bob Ducharme
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|81
|Heath Cummings
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|82
|Kristi Kaiser
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|83
|Kenny Coleman
|R. Penny RB SEA
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Hines RB IND
|86
|Kenny Coleman
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|87
|Kristi Kaiser
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|88
|Heath Cummings
|D. London WR ATL
|89
|Bob Ducharme
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|90
|TeeJay Seven
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|91
|Dave Richard
|T. Burks WR TEN
|92
|Ryan Underbrink
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|93
|Andrew Graziano
|R. Woods WR TEN
|94
|Walter Farris
|T. Lance QB SF
|95
|Core Johnson
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|96
|Adam Yonker
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Yonker
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|98
|Core Johnson
|D. Harris RB NE
|99
|Walter Farris
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|100
|Andrew Graziano
|D. Smith WR PHI
|101
|Ryan Underbrink
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|102
|Dave Richard
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|103
|TeeJay Seven
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|104
|Bob Ducharme
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|105
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|106
|Kristi Kaiser
|J. Cook RB BUF
|107
|Kenny Coleman
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|110
|Kenny Coleman
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|111
|Kristi Kaiser
|K. Toney WR NYG
|112
|Heath Cummings
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|113
|Bob Ducharme
|C. Olave WR NO
|114
|TeeJay Seven
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|115
|Dave Richard
|S. Moore WR KC
|116
|Ryan Underbrink
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|117
|Andrew Graziano
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|118
|Walter Farris
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|119
|Core Johnson
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|120
|Adam Yonker
|J. Jones WR TB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Yonker
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|122
|Core Johnson
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|123
|Walter Farris
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|124
|Andrew Graziano
|J. Williams RB DET
|125
|Ryan Underbrink
|R. White RB TB
|126
|Dave Richard
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|127
|TeeJay Seven
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|128
|Bob Ducharme
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|129
|Heath Cummings
|N. Collins WR HOU
|130
|Kristi Kaiser
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|131
|Kenny Coleman
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|134
|Kenny Coleman
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|135
|Kristi Kaiser
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|136
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|137
|Bob Ducharme
|R. Jones RB KC
|138
|TeeJay Seven
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|139
|Dave Richard
|D. Knox TE BUF
|140
|Ryan Underbrink
|R. Moore WR ARI
|141
|Andrew Graziano
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|142
|Walter Farris
|R. Doubs WR GB
|143
|Core Johnson
|Z. White RB LV
|144
|Adam Yonker
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Yonker
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|146
|Core Johnson
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|147
|Walter Farris
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|148
|Andrew Graziano
|I. Smith TE MIN
|149
|Ryan Underbrink
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|150
|Dave Richard
|R. Gage WR TB
|151
|TeeJay Seven
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|152
|Bob Ducharme
|J. Meyers WR NE
|153
|Heath Cummings
|J. Fields QB CHI
|154
|Kristi Kaiser
|D. Williams RB ARI
|155
|Kenny Coleman
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Parker WR NE
|Adam Yonker
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|24
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|25
|D. Samuel WR SF
|4
|48
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|5
|49
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|72
|A. Lazard WR GB
|7
|73
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|8
|96
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|9
|97
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|10
|120
|J. Jones WR TB
|11
|121
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|12
|144
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|13
|145
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|Core Johnson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|23
|M. Pittman WR IND
|3
|26
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|47
|D. Waller TE LV
|5
|50
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|71
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|7
|74
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|8
|95
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|98
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|119
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|11
|122
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|12
|143
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|146
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|Walter Farris
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|27
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|46
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|51
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|6
|70
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|7
|75
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|94
|T. Lance QB SF
|9
|99
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|10
|118
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|123
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|12
|142
|R. Doubs WR GB
|13
|147
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|Andrew Graziano
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|21
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|28
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|45
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|52
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|6
|69
|K. Murray QB ARI
|7
|76
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|8
|93
|R. Woods WR TEN
|9
|100
|D. Smith WR PHI
|10
|117
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|11
|124
|J. Williams RB DET
|12
|141
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|13
|148
|I. Smith TE MIN
|Ryan Underbrink
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|20
|J. Williams RB DEN
|3
|29
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|44
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|53
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|6
|68
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|77
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|92
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|9
|101
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|10
|116
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|125
|R. White RB TB
|12
|140
|R. Moore WR ARI
|13
|149
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|19
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|30
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|43
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|54
|A. Dillon RB GB
|6
|67
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|7
|78
|T. Brady QB TB
|8
|91
|T. Burks WR TEN
|9
|102
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|10
|115
|S. Moore WR KC
|11
|126
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|12
|139
|D. Knox TE BUF
|13
|150
|R. Gage WR TB
|TeeJay Seven
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|18
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|31
|J. Conner RB ARI
|4
|42
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|55
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|66
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|7
|79
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|8
|90
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|9
|103
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|10
|114
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|11
|127
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|12
|138
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|13
|151
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Bob Ducharme
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|17
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|32
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|41
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|56
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|65
|G. Davis WR BUF
|7
|80
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|89
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|9
|104
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|10
|113
|C. Olave WR NO
|11
|128
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|137
|R. Jones RB KC
|13
|152
|J. Meyers WR NE
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|16
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|33
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|4
|40
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|57
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|6
|64
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|7
|81
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|8
|88
|D. London WR ATL
|9
|105
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|10
|112
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|11
|129
|N. Collins WR HOU
|12
|136
|M. Ingram RB NO
|13
|153
|J. Fields QB CHI
|Kristi Kaiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|15
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|34
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|39
|M. Brown WR ARI
|5
|58
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|6
|63
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|7
|82
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|8
|87
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|106
|J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|111
|K. Toney WR NYG
|11
|130
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|12
|135
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|13
|154
|D. Williams RB ARI
|Kenny Coleman
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|14
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|35
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|38
|M. Williams WR LAC
|5
|59
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|62
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|7
|83
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|86
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|9
|107
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|10
|110
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|11
|131
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|12
|134
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|13
|155
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|13
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|36
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|37
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|60
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|6
|61
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|84
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|8
|85
|N. Hines RB IND
|9
|108
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|10
|109
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|11
|132
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|12
|133
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|13
|156
|D. Parker WR NE