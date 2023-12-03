With three of the 12 remaining games on the Week 13 NFL schedule featuring an over/under of fewer than 40 points, according to the latest Week 13 NFL odds, targeting the right games when forming your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups is critical. Falcons vs. Jets, Panthers vs. Buccaneers and Bengals vs. Jaguars all have an over/under below 40 points, so how should that affect how you view players like Bijan Robinson, Mike Evans or Trevor Lawrence when making your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings?

Robinson was a first-round pick in many drafts, so in a week with six teams on a bye, if you roster him, you are likely to include him in Week 13 Fantasy football lineups. With the Jets possessing one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, should you lower the Week 13 Fantasy football projections of players like wide receiver Drake London? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The 28-year-old is coming off two of his better games of the season in his first year in Jacksonville. Ridley is averaging six receptions for 96 yards with three total touchdowns over his last two games. Ridley has at least five receptions and 80 yards in three of his last four games after missing all of last year with a suspension.

Outside of a 34-3 loss to the 49ers, who have made many strong offenses look putrid, the Jaguars' offense has been more efficient as of late. The Jaguars are averaging 29.2 points per game over their last five games outside of the San Francisco contest and Ridley has been a key piece in the offense's overall production. The Jaguars host the Bengals, who have allowed a wide receiver to post at least 100 yards in three of their last five games. Given Ridley's connection lately with Trevor Lawrence, he could be poised for another strong performance.

Another massive shocker: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. After tearing his ACL late last season, Murray returned to action three weeks ago and has thrown for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three weeks. He has supplemented his Fantasy owners with a rushing touchdown in all three games he's played.

However, he only carried the ball once for his two-yard touchdown last week and averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt in a blowout loss to the Rams. Now, he'll take on an opportunistic Steelers defense that has forced 20 turnovers over the first 11 games of the season. T.J. Watt is tied for the league lead with 13.5 sacks this year and Pittsburgh has forced 14 fumbles while also hauling in 12 interceptions this season. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

