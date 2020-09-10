Watch Now: Week One Fantasy QB Sits ( 2:22 )

It's been just about a full year since you last trusted Ben Roethlisberger or Cam Newton in Fantasy Football. But they're both fully healthy and they have the types of matchups and upside that make them enticing as starting Fantasy options in their returns in Week 1.

Newton faces a Miami defense that added a lot of pieces and should be better than they were in 2019. But as we know, that defense hasn't actually played football together yet, so they may not be a lot better right away. While it's true Newton also lacks experience in New England, almost the entire offense is the same as last year. I trust Newton's teammates to be more in sync than the Dolphins defender. Plus, Newton is a former MVP, I think he can figure it out.

Roethlisberger has a lot more continuity in Pittsburgh and returns in primetime and faces a defense that looks to be good against the run but a disaster against the pass. I would expect the Steelers will air it out early, which should mean big numbers for the vet in his return.

I'd start Roethlisberger over most other quarterbacks, with only seven ranked ahead of him this week. The most notable name I'd sit for him is Kyler Murray, who faces San Francisco. I'm not quite as optimistic about Newton. But I would start him over Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

42.2 -- Ben Roethlisberger threw more than 40 passes per game n 2018. It will be very interesting to see just how pass-heavy the Steelers are in 2020.

7.5 -- Cam Newton has averaged 7.5 rush attempts per game for his career. Week 1 should give us a better idea of what the Patriots have in mind for him.

22.9 -- No team gave up more Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2019 than the Arizona Cardinals.

84 -- The combined age of Drew Brees and Tom Brady in their Week 1 matchup. Have either of them lost a step?

8.0 -- Deshaun Watson has averaged 8.0 yards per attempt on throws to players not named DeAndre Hopkins.

243 -- Carson Wentz's rushing production rebounded to 243 yards last year.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Tyrod Taylor QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 24% Between rumors that the Chargers are installing some of the Ravens offense and the lack of talent in Cincinnati, it's hard not to get excited about Taylor as a Week 1 streamer. The best part is that if things go well, he has the Chiefs and Panthers in the next two weeks. Taylor could legitimately be a top-12 quarterback the first month of the season. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 27% The Raiders gave Derek Carr new wideouts Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. The schedule makers gave him the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. If he can't make this work, I may never trust him again. This game has serious shootout potential and Carr should have some fun with his new weapons. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 55% Garoppolo gets a matchup against the defense that gave up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019, and it sounds like Deebo Samuel might be back for it as well. In two games against this defense last year, Garoppolo threw for 741 yards and eight touchdowns.

One To Stash Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 21st OWNED 48% I understand not wanting to start Minshew against the Colts in his first game in Jay Gruden's system. But I still expect him to be a borderline QB1 over the course of the season. I especially love his schedule starting in Week 3 when he gets the Dolphins, Bengals, Texans and Lions in succession.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -7.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 27.4 QB RNK 2nd FANDUEL $9,400 DRAFTKINGS $8,100 Most weeks I get not wanting to pay up for quarterback. But in Week 1 we've got Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and DeShaun Watson in prime-time games. That also means they aren't on the main slate, which makes Jackson a big advantage over every other quarterback on the slate. Finally, there are great value plays at every position as there always are in Week 1. That makes it easy to fit Jackson in.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Even with lowered expectations, Minshew is a steal on FanDuel and my top quarterback on a per-dollar basis. Pair him with D.J. Chark and one of Laviska Shenault, Tyler Eifert, Chris Thompson or Chris Conley for a contrarian stack.