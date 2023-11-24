DeVonta Smith has the chance for a huge game in Week 12 against Buffalo, especially with Dallas Goedert (forearm) hurt. Smith is my favorite DFS play this week given his upside and price.



Smith is $7,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel, and I expect him to stay hot with Goedert out. Smith was amazing last season with Goedert sidelined, and the trend continued in Week 11 at Kansas City in the first game Goedert missed.



Smith led the Eagles in targets against the Chiefs with eight, and he hauled in six catches for 99 yards. The eight targets were the most for him since Week 6.



A.J. Brown should go off against Buffalo also, and the Bills are dealing with some key injuries in the secondary, including Micah Hyde (neck), Taylor Rapp (neck), Taron Johnson (concussion) and Cam Lewis (shoulder). Any absence there should be good for Brown, Smith and Jalen Hurts.



You want pieces of this game since the expected point total is the highest of the week at 48.5. And the Eagles passing game should be heavily involved, with Smith being a huge contributor thanks to Goedert being sidelined.



